Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.
7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.
News

Police complete grim task at fatal crash site

by Sophie Chirgwin
30th Mar 2018 5:32 AM

HUMAN remains have been found in a burnt out fuel tanker following a serious crash west of Cloncurry this morning.

Police investigation indicates about 8:30am a car and tanker crashed head-on along the Barkly Highway which resulted in a fire and closure of surrounding roads.

In the burnt out fuel tanker, human remains were been found, which will be forensically examined to determine the identification of the occupant.

The driver of the car a 48-year-old man was transported to hospital in a critical condition with serious injuries sustained from the crash.

Traffic control is in place as roads have reopened.

Police urge drivers to proceed with caution.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

cloncurry crash editors picks fire police
'ONLY BOYS': Women not wanted for hard yakka at Bundy farm

'ONLY BOYS': Women not wanted for hard yakka at Bundy farm

News A JOB advertisement calling for "only boys” to take up work sweet potato digging isn't sitting right with a local who found it online.

Six things to do this Easter

Six things to do this Easter

Whats On No need to be bored

Buccs' coach appointment part of total club overhaul

Buccs' coach appointment part of total club overhaul

Soccer All players and coaches were invited to attend the club meeting.

Local Partners