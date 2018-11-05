Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Injured cop’s ‘miraculous recovery’

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th Nov 2018 5:18 PM

THE first photos of Constable Peter McAulay have been released by the Queensland Police service.

The 24-year-old policeman was struck by a stolen car and suffered critical injuries in September.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart tweeted a hospital room photo with Constable McAulay and his father Mike.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Constable Peter McAulay and his dad Mike.
Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Constable Peter McAulay and his dad Mike. Contributed

"Our colleague Const Peter McAulay is making a miraculous recovery- Dad Mike clearly agrees," the Commissioner tweeted.

"Peter we wish u a swift & complete recovery. Our thx 2 all who have supported Peter in this journey. @QldAmbulance @qldhealthnews -take a bow! Still a way 2 go."

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder over the incident.

Police on the scene of the incident at Brisbane Road, Booval. Picture: Liam Kidston
Police on the scene of the incident at Brisbane Road, Booval. Picture: Liam Kidston
editors picks peter mcaulay

Top Stories

    Resident: Fatal road in 'poor condition'

    premium_icon Resident: Fatal road in 'poor condition'

    News FOLLOWING the tragic Gin Gin Rd crash that took the life of a mother this morning, a local has spoken out about the poor road conditions in the area.

    BUNDY COURT: 'Dad' ruins child's Christmas, steals presents

    premium_icon BUNDY COURT: 'Dad' ruins child's Christmas, steals presents

    News Magistrate warns Bundaberg man to address DV, alcohol issues

    Bundy dump closed after detonators found

    premium_icon Bundy dump closed after detonators found

    Council News Explosives experts called to region's main dump

    Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

    premium_icon Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

    Business New data reveal major jump in ads, but drop in overall wage levels

    Local Partners