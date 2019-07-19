Police claim Facebook hook-up was ruse for armed robbery

CHARGES LAID: Police have charged a 22-year-old Millbank woman and two Hervey Bay men with armed robbery and deprivation of liberty over a July 9 incident.

CHARGES LAID: Police have charged a 22-year-old Millbank woman and two Hervey Bay men with armed robbery and deprivation of liberty over a July 9 incident. innovatedcaptures

LURED by the promise of a good time by a woman he'd been chatting to online, a 28-year-old man was allegedly threatened with a gun after he was set up and robbed by two armed men.

Police have charged a 22-year-old Millbank woman and two Hervey Bay men with armed robbery and deprivation of liberty over the July9 incident.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the 28-year-old victim allegedly went to a Glenmorris St address in Norville to meet a woman he'd met on Facebook three to four days earlier.

"Upon arrival at the house he met with the female who took him into the lounge room,” she said.

"Two males entered the room wearing hoodie-type jumpers with their faces covered.

"One was armed with a baseball bat and the other a piece of timber.”

Police will allege the victim was then threatened and robbed of his wallet, keys and mobile phone.

Sen-Constable Webb said from there the accused threatened to drive their victim to a bank to withdraw money before he was forced to sit in the passenger seat of his own car and driven to another address.

At that address police will allege the 28-year-old was threatened again by the accused, one of whom had armed himself with a firearm.

Sen-Constable Webb said the victim was later driven to another location, where he was let go.

After the incident was reported to police, detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch carried out several search warrants on Bundaberg addresses where they allegedly found a baseball bat and a .22 calibre rifle.

Sen-Constable Webb said on Wednesday police charged a 22-year-old woman with one count each of armed robbery and deprivation of liberty.

She is to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August2.

On Thursday, Hervey Bay police arrested and charged a 24-year-old Hervey Bay man and a 33-year-old Hervey Bay man after they were allegedly picked up in a stolen car in Hervey Bay.

Both men appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today charged with armed robbery; deprivation of liberty; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They were remanded in custody until September5.