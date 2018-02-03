Police chip in to replace lost pension

GENEROUS: Superintendent Craig Hawkins and Inspector Pat Swindells handed over almost $300 to pensioner Carol Arthurson.

GENEROUS: Superintendent Craig Hawkins and Inspector Pat Swindells handed over almost $300 to pensioner Carol Arthurson. Jim Alouat

WHEN Bundaberg disability pensioner Carol Arthurson lost her purse containing her $450 pension she was devastated.

Ms Arthurson retraced her steps but had no luck finding it.

She took to Facebook and posted on the Bundy Classifieds page in the hope of finding a Good Samaritan who may have come across it and handed it in.

"That money meant a lot to me," she said.

A Bundaberg police officer saw her post and felt sorry for Ms Arthurson he started a whip around, raising nearly $300 from fellow officers at Bundaberg Police Station.

A tearful Ms Arthurson visited the station yesterday to receive the gift.

"I was not expecting it," she said.

The keen op shopper said she was grateful for the kindness of the Bundaberg police department and the act had restored her faith in the community.

"Thank you so much," she told police.

Bundaberg police Inspector Pat Swindells said he was told about the situation a couple of days ago.

"We felt it would be the perfect opportunity to give back to the community because they help us during our times of trouble," she said.

"When you are out shopping make sure you don't let your handbags, wallets out of your sight."

Ms Arthurson said she would spend the money on a wireless printer for her laptop so she could print out stuff instead of having to travel into town.

"A big thank you to everyone on Facebook to for all the help I've had," she said.