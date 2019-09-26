POLICE CHASE: Man with ‘sword like object’ flees onto roof

A foot chase ended in him climbing a roof near the tennis courts at the corner of Alice and Rocky Streets.

THE hunt for an armed man, who was allegedly seen with a weapon before fleeing from police and hiding on a roof, has ended in his arrest.

Multiple police units were called and a negotiator was on standby amid reports a man had smashed a car window with 'sword like object' at Maryborough.

At first it appeared the man was not going to come down from the roof but he was arrested about 15 minutes later.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman said the negotiator was no longer needed and there was no threat to the public

The man has been taken to the Maryborough Police Station for questioning.