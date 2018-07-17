Police chase comes to fiery end on Bruce Hwy

Nigel Eric Baxter lit a stolen car on fire after a dangerous police chase on the Bruce Highway.

A MAN who lit a stolen car on fire on the Bruce Hwy after a dangerous police chase has claimed it "spontaneously combusted".

Nigel Eric Baxter's three-week crime spree between July and August 2017 came to a fiery end after he was pursued by police for speeding through a traffic block due to a serious accident on the highway.

The 32-year-old did two U-turns in emergency lanes in the blue Holden Commodore while spinning the tyres, revving the engine and accelerating heavily.

Officers stopped the chase due to safety concerns, but were called by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews 20 minutes later which reported the car had been found on fire.

Baxter was found in the area with methamphetamines, burglary utensils and a stolen ring in his possession.

While investigations determined the car had been set alight using "loose materials", Baxter maintained it "spontaneously combusted".

Baxter pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to 16 offences including arson, failure to stop a motor vehicle, fraud, stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

In the weeks before the chase, Baxter stole a woman's handbag before using her bank cards to purchase $131 worth of items across four stores.

He also broke into a Flaxton home and stole $2000 worth of property, as well as Beerwah State High School where he stole a number of iPads.

The court heard the father-of-two had issues with drugs and had been using on-and-off since he was a teenager.

Baxter had a period of being drug and offence free, but when his 10-year relationship ended he began using again.

Judge Glen Cash called Baxter's attempt to cover up his crimes by lighting the car on fire as "ham-fisted".

"You have what I consider to be a substantial criminal history," Judge Cash said.

Baxter was ordered to serve a head sentence of four year's imprisonment with 345 days declared as time already served.

He'll be eligible for parole on December 5, 2018.