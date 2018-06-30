Zlatko Sikorsky charged with murder of teen Larissa Beilby

Zlatko Sikorsky is seen in a police vehicle arriving to Maroochydore Police Station, Queensland, Saturday, June 30, 2018. Sikorsky, 34, was arrested early Saturday night when he surrendered to police after a siege at an Alexandra Headlands unit complex on Queensland?s Sunshine Coast that began on Friday afternoon.

Zlatko Sikorsky is seen in a police vehicle arriving to Maroochydore Police Station, Queensland, Saturday, June 30, 2018. Sikorsky, 34, was arrested early Saturday night when he surrendered to police after a siege at an Alexandra Headlands unit complex on Queensland?s Sunshine Coast that began on Friday afternoon. DARREN ENGLAND

THE man who had Alexandra Headland on lockdown for 27 hours has been charged with murder of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby.

The girl was located deceased in Stapylton last Wednesday with her body stuffed in a barrel.

The accused, Zlatko Sikorsky, was on the run before being located in an apartment in Juan St, Alexandra Headland.

At 6.30pm Saturday the tense stand-off came to an end when Sikorsky surrendered to police.

The South Eastern Regional Crime Coordinator, Acting Detective Superintendent Mark White, said detectives had been working around the clock on the case of the murdered teenager.

"Our thoughts are very much with young girl's family as they come to terms with and mourn her death," he said.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation throughout the early stages of this investigation.

"I would also like to acknowledge the commitment of our officers who have worked tirelessly throughout the week."

TIMELINE: How police nabbed Sikorsky:

Detectives launched Operation Quebec Jagger on Friday, June 27, after a teenage girl's body was found in a barrel on the back of a utility in a gated community south of Brisbane around 2pm.

Earlier that afternoon, police had attended a home on Grassdale St, Buccan, as part of inquiries into the teenager's whereabouts. When police arrived, a man left the address in a black utility which was later located in Stapylton.

An Investigation Centre comprising detectives from the Logan District and the Homicide Investigation Unit was establish at Logan Central Police Station.

On Thursday, June 28, police launched an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Sikorsky, who they wished to speak to in relation to their investigation.

Around 3.30pm on Friday, June 29, Sikorsky was located at a unit complex in Juan St, Alexandra Headlands.

About 6.30pm Saturday, June 30, Sikorsky surrendered to police after a 27-hour stand-off.

It will be alleged a 40-year-old Palmwoods woman assisted Sikorsky getting to the unit complex.

She has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and appeared in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday.

She was remanded in custody to reappear in that same court on July 2.

A 38-year-old Alexandra Hills man has also been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 2.

A 34-year-old Shailer Park man has been charged with murder and misconduct with a corpse.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 2.