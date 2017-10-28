News

Police charge two teens for motorbike thefts

POWER SPECIALISTS: Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
POWER SPECIALISTS: Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN170614OPC4

TWO male teenagers were yesterday charged by police with the theft of motorbikes.

The two bikes were stolen from Bundaberg Outdoor Power Centre in in the past fortnight.

Both boys are17.

One, from Bundaberg South, was charged with one count each of enter premises and committing an indictable offence by break, unlawful use of motor vehicles and driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.

The other 17-year-old, from Walkervale, was charged with one count each of entering premises and committing an indictable offence by break, unlawful use of motor vehicles, unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Both are due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 20.

Bundaberg News Mail
