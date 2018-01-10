Police charge three men for drug related offences

THREE men will appear in court later this month for drug charges.
Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said a 38-year-old Walkervale man was due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 29.
"The man was intercepted by police about 3.50am on January 8 at Normandy Square, Bundaberg South and it is alleged the man was in possession of a dangerous drug at the time,” she said.
Drug charges were also laid after police found drug paraphernalia at a Byron St, Burnett Heads address on January 8.
"A 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Burnett Heads, were issued a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 29,” Snr Cnst Loftus said.