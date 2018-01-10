Menu
Police charge three men for drug related offences

Bundaberg Police have recently charged three men for drug offences.
THREE men will appear in court later this month for drug charges.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said a 38-year-old Walkervale man was due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 29.

"The man was intercepted by police about 3.50am on January 8 at Normandy Square, Bundaberg South and it is alleged the man was in possession of a dangerous drug at the time,” she said.

Drug charges were also laid after police found drug paraphernalia at a Byron St, Burnett Heads address on January 8.

"A 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from Burnett Heads, were issued a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 29,” Snr Cnst Loftus said.

Topics:  bundaberg police crime drugs

