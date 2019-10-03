Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police charge man over crash that killed 14yo girl

Ali Kuchel
by
3rd Oct 2019 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after he allegedly hit and killed a young girl riding her bicycle to feed her horses last year.

Today Forensic Crash Unit officers served a man with a notice to appear following the investigation of the fatal crash that occurred at Mount Tarampa on October 8, 2018.

It will be alleged about 4.20pm on October 8, the man's Toyota Hiace was travelling east on Mount Tarampa Rd when it collided with the 14-year-old girl riding a bicycle.

The bicycle was travelling in the same direction, on the side of the road.

The girl was airlifted to the Queensland Children's Hospital for medical treatment however she later passed away.

A 57-year-old Raceview man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 31.

crime news editors picks fatal crash man charged
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why has this hit and run got QPS scratching their heads?

    premium_icon Why has this hit and run got QPS scratching their heads?

    Crime One car had no plates. The owner of the other has disappeared. No report was made. No sound was heard. Burnett police are scratching their heads on this one.

    Using water a 'moral and financial imperative': Irrigators

    premium_icon Using water a 'moral and financial imperative': Irrigators

    Rural Burnett irrigation group seeks input on Paradise Dam review.

    15 of Bundaberg's most perplexing mysteries

    premium_icon 15 of Bundaberg's most perplexing mysteries

    Offbeat Sometimes, there just aren't answers

    7 dead from flu-related complications in Wide Bay this year

    premium_icon 7 dead from flu-related complications in Wide Bay this year

    News SEVEN people have died from flu-related complications this year in the Wide Bay...