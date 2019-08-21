Police charge man, 63, after drug bust

A MOORE Park Beach man is facing multiple charges after police executed a search warrant at his home yesterday.

Officers found 30 marijuana plants at various ages and heights, 445g of dry marijuana leaf, 23 marijuana seedlings and a bong made out of a chocolate milk bottle at the property.

A 63-year-old man was charged with producing and possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 23.