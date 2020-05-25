Menu
Police charge man, 20, with armed robbery in company

25th May 2020 7:39 PM
DETECTIVES have charged a man after he allegedly robbed a grocery store on McLean St on Wednesday.

Police alleged at 4.35pm, two males entered the store wearing black hooded jumpers.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said one of the males threatened staff with a knife and demanded money.

“Both men fled the store a short time later with a quantity of cash,” a statement from police read.

Police today charged a 20-year-old Bungadoo man with one count of armed robbery in company.

He is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow, May 26.

