Police charge man, 20, with armed robbery in company

DETECTIVES have charged a man after he allegedly robbed a grocery store on McLean St on Wednesday.

Police alleged at 4.35pm, two males entered the store wearing black hooded jumpers.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said one of the males threatened staff with a knife and demanded money.

“Both men fled the store a short time later with a quantity of cash,” a statement from police read.

Police today charged a 20-year-old Bungadoo man with one count of armed robbery in company.

He is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow, May 26.