Police charge five in 'disappointing' weekend

RISKING their own lives and the lives of other road users, five people were charged with drink driving in and round Childers at the weekend, in what police have described as a "disappointing” result.

The first instance happened just after 8pm on Friday when police from Bundaberg Road Policing Unit intercepted a 45-year-old Torbanlea man on Churchill St at a RBT site.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.096 per cent and will appear in Childers Magistrates Court on March 22.

Less than an hour later police from Bundaberg Road Policing Unit intercepted a 31-year-old Childers man on Churchill St at the RBT site.

The driver was the holder of a provisional licence, which has a legal limit of zero rather than .05 for open licences, and he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.030 per cent.

Then on Saturday about 7.30am police from Childers Police Station intercepted a 37-year-old Childers man on Churchill St at an RBT site.

He returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.092. and will appear in Childers Magistrates Court on March 22.

Childers police allege a 20-year-old Hervey Bay man stopped for speeding on Goodwood Rd about 6.45pm Saturday was also intoxicated behind the wheel.

He blew 0.082 per cent and will appear in Childers Magistrates Court on March 22.

Rounding out the weekend, at 2.45pm yesterday police from Childers Police Station stopped a 53-year-old Hervey Bay man on Churchill St at an RBT site.

He blew 0.063 per cent and will appear in Childers Magistrates Court on April 12.

A Childers police spokesman said drivers who got behind the wheel after drinking were risking lives.

"It's disappointing to see people still ignoring the fatal five and putting their lives and other road users at risk by driving under the influence of liquor,” he said.

"One in five fatal traffic crashes are as a result of intoxicated drivers, which is why you see police out in force conducting random breath tests and ensuring road users are complying with the legal limit.

"As can be seen by the times and locations of these drink drivers, it really is a case of 'anywhere, anytime' and if you've had a drink, don't risk it; make alternative travel arrangements to save your life or your licence.”