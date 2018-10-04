Mum of three killed in ‘hit-run’

Victorian mum-of-three was killed in an alleged hit-and-run on Tuesday. Picture: Nine News

Victorian mum-of-three was killed in an alleged hit-and-run on Tuesday. Picture: Nine News

POLICE have charged a man over the alleged hit-and-run death of a mother of three, as tributes from her devastated loved ones flood social media.

Gayle Potter died after she was hit by a car on a private property in Traralgon in Victoria on Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old mother of three was allegedly mowed down at 8.30pm by local man Glenn Martyn, who was known to her.

Police allege he fled the scene and hid at a nearby property.

Police at the scene of a fatal alleged hit-and-run in Traralgon in Victoria on Tuesday. Picture: Nine News

Homicide detectives today charged Martyn with murder. He was refused bail on Wednesday afternoon and is being held at Morwell Police Station.

He is expected to meet with Legal Aid lawyers on Thursday before appearing again at Latrobe Magistrate's Court.

Gayle Potter, 46, leaves behind three children. Picture: Nine News

The Herald Sun reports Mr Potter worked at her family business, Traralgon West Nursery, and devastated friends today shared their shock on social media.

"My beautiful friend," wrote a loved one.

"I will miss you beyond words, it doesn't make any sense to have you gone."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.