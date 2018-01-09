Police catching up with drink drivers

BUNDABERG DRIVERS: Nine people have been caught drink and drug driving in three days.

BUNDABERG DRIVERS: Nine people have been caught drink and drug driving in three days. Trevor Veale

DRINK drivers are being busted by police left, right and centre, with nine offences recorded in Bundaberg in just three days.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the offences happened between January 5 and 7 with the highest breath alcohol concentration recorded at 0.163 per cent.

"As a result a 21-year-old Varsity Lakes man will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 22,” she said.

"Between January 5 and 6, three drivers submitted positive saliva tests for illegal drugs and subsequently had their license suspended for 24 hours.

"All three drivers will appear before the Magistrates Court at a later date.”

She reminded motorists not to drink or drug drive.