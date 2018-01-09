Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police catching up with drink drivers

BUNDABERG DRIVERS: Nine people have been caught drink and drug driving in three days.
BUNDABERG DRIVERS: Nine people have been caught drink and drug driving in three days. Trevor Veale
Ashley Clark
by

DRINK drivers are being busted by police left, right and centre, with nine offences recorded in Bundaberg in just three days.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the offences happened between January 5 and 7 with the highest breath alcohol concentration recorded at 0.163 per cent.

"As a result a 21-year-old Varsity Lakes man will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 22,” she said.

"Between January 5 and 6, three drivers submitted positive saliva tests for illegal drugs and subsequently had their license suspended for 24 hours.

"All three drivers will appear before the Magistrates Court at a later date.”

She reminded motorists not to drink or drug drive.

Topics:  bundaberg police drink driving drug driving

Bundaberg News Mail
Our waters scoured for potentially deadly stingers

Our waters scoured for potentially deadly stingers

Lifesavers are currently scouring beaches in an effort to guard swimmers from potentially deadly dangers lurking in the waters.

WATCH: Snake catcher's video busts deadly myth about species

MAKING MYTHS HISSTORY: Snake catcher Kris Foster.

Venomous snakes can climb, and this video proves it.

Severe brain condition, but not disabled enough for pension

DISABILITY PENSION: Jenny Page with her son Luke Johnson.

Man can't work due to illness

Letters: Games' gender stance on the agenda

CONFUSED: A letter writer wonders how commentators will refer to men's and women's sports in the Commonwealth Games.

Send your letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Local Partners