Police catch second murder accused, still looking for third

Detectives are searching for a third person of interest in the alleged murder of Michael Zanco. Trent Edward Dyhrberg (pictured) is described as Caucasian, 182cm tall, muscular build and has brown hair and brown eyes.

POLICE have charged a second man in relation to the shooting death of another man at Amamoor last week after the suspect was spotted seeking treatment at Gympie Hospital.

A third reported person of interest, 33-year-old Trent Edward Dyrhberg, remains on the run.

"Police have charged a second man following investigations into the shooting death of a 22-year-old man last week," a QPS media statement read.

"This afternoon, members of the public sighted a person of interest, a 32-year-old man at Gympie Hospital seeking treatment and contacted police.

"Police attended the hospital and took the man into custody without incident.

"He has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery and will face the Gympie Magistrates Court tomorrow (March 18).

"Detectives wish to thank the public for their assistance.

"Officers are still seeking assistance to locate 33-year-old Trent Edward Dyhrberg and again appeal for the community to not approach him but to contact police.

"He is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

"Investigations had also led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man who was charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery. He appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court today (March 17)."

The second suspect is expected to face court later this morning.