A man was caught hiding a syringe down his pants after police noticed some suspect interactions on CCTV footage. Picture: file
News

Police catch prisoner with needle hidden in buttocks

Ross Irby
5th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A PRISONER busted with a needle and syringe wedged between his buttocks later refused to tell police where it came from.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard officers in the Ipswich watch-house grew suspicious after seeing an odd interaction between prisoners when viewing security footage.

Carlin Tony Lee Oxenbridge, 35, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care and precaution with a needle and syringe on Wednesday, January 13.

He appeared from jail via video-link.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said officers watching CCTV of the exercise yard saw what looked to be something being handed between prisoners.

When officers spoke to the prisoners, Oxenbridge was seen to have his hands held down the back of his pants.

A used needle and syringe was found secreted between his buttocks.

"He said he did not wish to answer questions on the matter," Sgt Caldwell said.

Oxenbridge was asked by Magistrate Terry Duroux what he had to say about the matter.

"It was something stupid at the time. No excuse, just stupidity," Oxenbridge said.

Mr Duroux said Oxenbridge had only been sentenced by the Ipswich court on January 8, five days before the syringe offence.

The magistrate noted that since 2016, Oxenbridge had received jail orders for drug and stealing offences.

He said Oxenbridge was in the watch-house waiting to be transferred to jail at the time which made the incident concerning.

"You are not a kid. You are 35 and old enough to know better," he said.

Oxenbridge received a three-month jail sentence with immediate eligibility for parole.

fail to take reasonable care with syringe ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

