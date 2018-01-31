Police catch 'nude' man on rooftop

RUDE SHOCK: Police said a woman rang police after the man knocked on the door of her Miller St address without pants on.

RUDE SHOCK: Police said a woman rang police after the man knocked on the door of her Miller St address without pants on. Volanthevist

A MAN who allegedly exposed himself to Bargara residents while semi-naked has been arrested.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to Miller St about 8.30pm on Tuesday after reports a man wearing no pants was knocking on doors.

"He approached an address on Miller St without pants on and knocked on a screen door,” the spokeswoman said.

"The woman at the address contacted police and the offender ran from the scene.”

Many residents, who took to social media as the "shocking” event was unfolding, said they too copped on eyeful after the man allegedly went through back and front yards.

The QPS spokeswoman said the man's pants were found in the front yard of a Miller St home during a search by officers before police were alerted to his whereabouts by another resident.

"He was tracked down and found on the roof of Sandcastles on the Beach on Miller St,” she said.

"He attempted to run away but was apprehended and suffered a cut to his foot, which paramedics treated.”

ROOFTOP ARREST: The man was caught by police on top of the Sandcastles on the Beach.

The owner of Sandcastles on the Beach, Michael Owens, said he was contacted by police as the event was unfolding.

"As I was speaking with them they had found him on the roof,” he said.

"I have been in the (accommodation) industry for a while and have come across a lot of strange things but nothing like this.”

Mr Owens said the incident was over quite quickly and highlighted "how nice it is to have quietly effective police officers around this area”.

The 44-year-old Walkervale man was arrested and charged with wilful exposure.

He was issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court at a later date.