Police catch drivers doing all kinds of bad things

POLICE charged 11 people with drug offences and issued 31 traffic infringement notices after a traffic operation targeting the Fatal Five.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said the officers from the Maryborough Patrol Group and surrounding areas conducted the operation last week in the Gayndah division.

Police focused on the Fatal Five and highlighted the importance of road safety within the community.

Throughout the operation the 11 people were charged with a variety of drug related offences including:

Five charges of supply dangerous drugs

Two charges of produce dangerous drugs

Six charges of possess dangerous drugs

Six charges of possess drug utensil

Five charges of possess things used in connection with a crime

One charge of fail to dispose of syringe.

Of the 31 traffic infringement notices issued by police, 27 people were caught speeding while three failed to wear a seat belt and one vehicle was unregistered.

More than 480 roadside breath tests conducted with all breath tests were under the legal limit.

There was also more than 100 drug driving tests conducted and four readings were positive.

Snr Const Leigh said these results show how important it is for police to continue to target the Fatal Five and other offences. These offenders were caught and will now be dealt with accordingly.

