This turtle was last seen swimming off into the depths of a lake.
Police catch dog, turtle breaking quarantine rules

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
7th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

POLICE officers caught up with a couple of locals this weekend flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Constable Brendan Cullen and Acting Sergeant Martin Darby were performing compliance checks at Monduran Dam on the weekend when they were approached by a black staffy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the dog was sick of confinement and decided to join the officers in the airconditioned comfort of the vehicle.

The staffy was sick of confinement and decided to take a ride with police.
As the staffy was being transported back to the station for questioning, the officers came across a turtle attempting to cross Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

Police will allege the turtle was following a chicken during the turtle’s trial in court next month.

The turtle in question was charged with jaywalking, though officers helped him to a nearby lake where he made a run for it.

The turtle was last seen swimming off into the cool depths of the lake.

It is not known what charges the staffy will face.

More to come.

