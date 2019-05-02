Menu
A police vehicle with the letters RHR spray painted on the side.
Crime

Outrage as police car vandalised

Caitlan Charles
by
2nd May 2019 9:48 AM
UPDATE: Between 6am on May 1 and 6am on May 2 a police vehicle was damaged after being spray painted with "RHR" in red paint.

The vehicle is a marked white Toyota Hilux vehicle and had been parked on Brisbane Street, Mackay between Gordon St and Victoria St.

Police are keen to hear from any member of the public that might have seen anything suspicious in the area or might have any information to offer police.

 

BEFORE: A POLICE vehicle was vandalised outside the Brisbane St station last night.

A post appeared on the Mackay Crime Watch Facebook group this morning with a picture of a police vehicle with the letters RHR spray painted in red paint on the side of the vehicle.

The act has received mixed reactions online with some finding it funny and others calling out the vandal for their "disgusting behaviour".

Police have been contacted for comment.

