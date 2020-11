Police were called to a crash in North Bundaberg last night. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

POLICE were called to a two-car crash in North Bundaberg.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the incident happened on Queen St at 5.25pm yesterday.

The spokesman said the crash happened when one car stopped suddenly, causing the second vehicle to collide with the one in front.

There were no injuries.