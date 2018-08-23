Menu
Shane Pulman, 33, of Andergrove faced Mackay Magistrates Court.
Crime

Police called to man 'too drunk' to stay at girlfriend's

Navarone Farrell
by
23rd Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ANDERGROVE man who was "too drunk" to stay at his girlfriend's house has pleaded guilty to a single charge of assaulting a police officer.

Shane Pulman, 33, went to his girlfriend's house on the evening of July 28, however, he drank too much and she asked him to leave, Mackay Magistrates Court was told this week.

Pulman was not compliant with his partner's wishes and sat at the front of the house, waiting to be let back in, the court was told. She threatened to call police if he didn't leave, and followed through on the threat.

Pulman eventually agreed to leave after police spoke to him and offered him a lift home, police prosecutor Robert Beamish said.

"Police had established the defendant was invited to the address by the occupant ... earlier in the evening for some drinks," he said, and continued that she "didn't want him staying the night" because of his intoxication.

Pulman played along with police, then tried to run back into the address. He was restrained, then broke free, pushing out against a constable, attempting to force his way back into the house.

Magistrate Mark Nolan fined Pulman $400.

A conviction was recorded.

