FIGHT CLUB: Police were called to the Club Hotel on Monday after two patrons started fighting. Contributed

POLICE were called to a Bundaberg pub after a verbal altercation between two patrons turned physical.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Mick Ward said a 31-year-old woman was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance in relation to the incident at the Club Hotel.

The incident happened about 10.30pm on Monday.