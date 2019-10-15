Police called in over Roxy’s Paddo poo jogger

c c c c c c c

c c c c c c c

Australian socialite and famed publicist Roxy Jacenko has fessed up on why she posted footage of a jogger doing a number two to her quarter of a million social media followers.

It comes as NSW police confirmed they're investigating the incident with officers expected to interview Jacenko as well as ask for copies of the CCTV footage she has posted on various social media sites.

"As police have become aware of a criminal offence an investigation by Eastern Suburbs police has commenced,'' a spokesman said today.

The woman appears to be defecating outside Roxy’s Paddington office.

Jacenko shared the footage on Instagram,

labelling the woman an ‘absolute disgrace’..

Jacenko told Kyle and Jackie O she had several leads about the jogger’s identity.

Jacenko told Kyle and Jackie O that she had several leads about the jogger's identity.

The PR mogul leaked CCTV footage of the woman in pink fitness gear doing the dirty outside her office on Instagram, labelling her an "absolute disgrace."

But the socialite this morning came forward with a stunning admission, telling KIIS FM hosts Kyle and Jackie O that she may actually know the identity of the controversial jogger.

Jacenko told Kyle and Jackie O that she had several leads about the jogger's identity.

"There's been a few people who have direct messaged," she said.

'I don't want to embarrass the girl; I want it to stop' #RoxyJacenko pic.twitter.com/1PyOmTVt4T — KIIS 1065 (@KIIS1065) October 14, 2019

The socialite, who runs PR mega-brand Sweaty Betty, also admitted that she took the footage down after a flood of comments claimed the poo jogger was Jackie O.

Jacenko also admitted the real reason she uploaded the footage in the first place, saying she is bent on getting to the bottom of who the culprit is.

CCTV outside Roxy Jacenko’s office: Shocking moment poo jogger caught in action. Picture: Roxy Jacenko/Instagram

"I don't want to embarrass the girl, I just want to know who it is and want it to stop as do all of the neighbours in my street," she said.

The admission comes after Jacenko faced widespread backlash for uploading the video and a flood of comments speculating that the woman was Jackie O, prompting the socialite to pull the video from her page.

Jacenko, who was recently catapulted to fame with her show I Am Roxy, admitted she was caught off-guard by the public's response.

"The only reason I took the video down is because people said it was Jackie O."

But Jackie O was adamant that it wasn't her.

"I'm not that skinny. That chick is skinny, she's got a good body on her."