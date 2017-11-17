Police called during change of servo management

SHUT DOWN: The Caltex service station on Bourbong St was after an incident yesterday when police were called.

SHUT DOWN: The Caltex service station on Bourbong St was after an incident yesterday when police were called. Craig Warhurst

CALTEX was tight-lipped today about why management was changed at its Bourbong St service station yesterday afternoon - and why police were called.

The petrol station was the scene of a disturbance about 4pm yesterday when police were called.

After the disturbance, the servo was shut down and security personnel were deployed to secure the site.

The entrance and exit lanes to the station were taped off after 4pm.

One witness said she saw two police crews at the scene with officers talking to a person at the fuel bowsers.

Yesterday morning the station was still closed, with three security guards behind taped off driveways.

When the NewsMail asked a security officer about the situation, they said they could not comment and got a worker from inside the store to come out.

The female employee said that she could not comment either and urged NewsMail to phone Caltex's media team.

A Caltex spokeswoman did not elaborate on the reasons for the police presence but said the service station was now up and running after the temporary closure.

The spokeswoman said the closure related to a change in store management.

"It's usual practice to close a site to do a hand-over procedure when changing operators," she said.

"This procedure involves putting out cones and tape to close a forecourt, which is attended by security guards during the closure time - normally this takes a few hours, and up to a day.

"Security can help turn around any cars attempting to enter and explain why the site is closed while the staff carry out the hand-over procedures like finalising transactions and doing a stock take."

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said the officers had attended the business due to a civil matter and she could not provide further comment.