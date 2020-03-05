Menu
Police believe the person in this image may be able to help in their investigations.
Crime

Police call for public input after fuel drive-off

Crystal Jones
by
5th Mar 2020 12:32 PM
POLICE are hoping to speak to a man after a fuel drive-off in Bundaberg. 

Police allege that on January 19, a man attended a service station on Gavin St, North Bundaberg, and stole 23 litres of fuel valued at $36.56. 

It is believed the incident happened at 6.45pm. 

Police believe the man in the image may be able to help with investigations. 

If you can help police with this matter, call 131 444 and quote QP2000134105.

Thieves took soft drink and alcohol

Separately, between Tuesday and yesterday, a local business on Airport Road, Monto has been unlawfully entered and goods stolen.

These property items included soft drink and numerous cartons of alcoholic drinks.

Police are currently investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact Police and quote QP2000452257. 

