Police call on owners to claim hundreds of stolen items

STOLEN PROPERTY: Sergeant Meg Owens and detective senior constable Hayden Kroon with the recovered property which is still to be claimed by the owners. Mike Knott BUN231118POL1

JEWELLERY, sunglasses, shoes, bags, watches and even display samurai swords seized by police are sitting and waiting to be collected by their rightful owners.

Detective Senior Constable Hayden Kroon said the stolen items had been located over the past year, and their sentimental value would be high to their owners.

STOLEN PROPERTY: Some of the recovered property which is still to be claimed by the owners. Mike Knott BUN231118POL4

"The value of the property we have located would be somewhere in the vicinity of $5000 to $10,000,” Det Snr Sgt Kroon said.

"We have already returned quite a bit of property to very thankful owners that thought they'd never see their stuff again.”

He said police were calling on locals that have had break-ins to come to the Bundaberg Police Station between 8am and 5pm next Wednesday and Thursday with some proof of ownership.

"If they see this ... and can recognise some of their property, then we encourage them to come into the police station next week and we'll have people here to assist them to go through it,” he said.

"(Bring) receipts of purchase, photos, and if they've (owners) reported the break-in to police previously, the report number.”

Sergeant Meg Owens said the owners would be missing their things.

"You can replace a phone, TV and iPad but you can't replace this sentimental stuff,” Sgt Owens said.