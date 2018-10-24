Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run south of Brisbane in which a five-year-old boy was injured.
Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run south of Brisbane in which a five-year-old boy was injured.
News

Young boy injured in motorbike hit and run

by Talisa Eley
24th Oct 2018 2:19 AM

POLICE are hunting for witnesses after a young child was injured in a shocking hit and run on a pedestrian crossing south of Brisbane.

The five-year-old boy was crossing the road with his mother, 31, on Juers St at Kingston at 4.30pm on Tuesday when he was hit by a motorbike.

The bike, believed to be red in colour, ducked around a stationary car which was stopped at the red traffic light, striking the child then leaving the scene.

The boy suffered minor head injuries, as well as fractures to his leg and ankles, and was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have urged anyone who saw the incident or have dash cam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

The motorbike was travelling in a westbound direction near Attunga St at the time.

editors picks hit and run motorbike young boy

Top Stories

    Aged-care homes set for surprise visits

    premium_icon Aged-care homes set for surprise visits

    News HUNDREDS of new inspectors will spring surprise visits on aged care homes across the country in a bid to catch out substandard facilities.

    Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    premium_icon Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    Breaking Groundbreaking evidence in murder inquest given

    Loved-up turtles caught in the act

    premium_icon Loved-up turtles caught in the act

    Offbeat "They were just right there on the shoreline”

    Jody's 17 travel hacks you need to know now

    premium_icon Jody's 17 travel hacks you need to know now

    Destinations Jody shares what she's learned on multiple voyages

    Local Partners