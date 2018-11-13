Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The abandoned and burned white Toyota Hilux found at Capalaba.
The abandoned and burned white Toyota Hilux found at Capalaba.
Crime

Police seek help in arson investigation

by Brayden Heslehurst
13th Nov 2018 4:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking help in their investigation of an arson at Capalaba last Thursday.

Detectives from the Queensland Police Service are investigating a vehicle which was located abandoned and burned on School Rd, Capalaba

Emergency services were called around midnight and arrived at the scene to find a white Hilux utility vehicle that was well alight.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time or anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

arson capalaba

Top Stories

    Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    premium_icon Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    News THERE are many reasons why Bundaberg's pristine waters would be the ideal place to harbour superyachts.

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Laura's all tied up with giving back in business

    premium_icon Laura's all tied up with giving back in business

    Business Movie inspires Year 11 entrepreneur to set up business

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Dentists bite back on former MP's fluoride claims

    premium_icon Dentists bite back on former MP's fluoride claims

    News 'Directly or indirectly, we all pay for disease in community'

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Principals abuse powers to make schools look good

    premium_icon Principals abuse powers to make schools look good

    Education Shocking new research reveals how Qld schools have misused laws.

    • 13th Nov 2018 4:40 AM

    Local Partners