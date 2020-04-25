Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police call for witnesses, footage of stolen Kia Rio similar to the car pictured. (Not actual picture of stolen vehicle).
News

Police call for witnesses, footage of stolen Kia Rio

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
25th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Police officers are investigating reports of a stolen vehicle.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 11pm Thursday and 9am Friday a Blue Kia Rio was stolen from Hanbury Street, Bundaberg North.

She said the car was bearing NSW registration BST25Q, but since been sighted driving around the Bundaberg and Bargara areas with the plates removed.

If you have any information in relation to this stolen vehicle or may have any dash cam footage of this vehicle being driven around yesterday contact Police and quote the police reference number QP2000829130.

You can contact Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

