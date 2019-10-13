Police call for witnesses after double fatality

HEAD ON: Police are calling for information after a double fatality at Kolonga, 38km north of Gin Gin last night.

POLICE are calling for anyone with information or dashcam footage of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway last night to contact the Bundaberg police.

A police spokesman said two driver, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles, died after the fiery head-on crash.

He said one of the drivers was a male.

The spokesman said the other driver had also died, but had been “incinerated” and at this stage police were unable to confirm their identity.

The crash closed the Bruce Highway for more than six hours.

Emergency services, including Critical Care paramedics, were called to the scene at Kolonga, near Gin Gin just after 9.30pm.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Bundaberg Police on 4153 9111.