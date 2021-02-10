Police call for public assistance after traffic light trailer stolen

Have you seen this traffic light trailer?

The trailer was reportedly stolen from an address on Old Gin Gin Rd, Oakwood some time between January 31 and February 1. ﻿

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the trailer was described as a domestic box trailer yellow in colour with Queensland registration EJ9594.

If you have any information in relation to the matter contact police and quote QP2100204631.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

