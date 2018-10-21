Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sherreen Muscat as last seen at the Todd Tavern.
Sherreen Muscat as last seen at the Todd Tavern.
News

Search on for missing woman

by KIERAN BANKS
21st Oct 2018 12:30 PM

THE family of a woman last seen in an Alice Springs bar three weeks ago have reached out to police to locate her after losing contact.

Sherreen Nicolette Nuscat, 57, was travelling north to the NT from South Australia in early October.

She was travelling in a black Mazda 3 with the South Australian numberplates S098BWO in early October with her two pet cats.

An NT Police spokesman said Ms Muscat was expected to have returned to South Australia by now and her family was concerned because they have not seen her or heard from her since 7 October.

"It is believed Ms Muscat was in Alice Springs around October 7, possibly at the Todd Tavern and her family says it is unusual for her not to respond to their messages and are concerned for her welfare," the Spokesman said.

Desperate family members took to social media hoping to track down any trace of Ms Muscat.

She is described as being 155cm tall, weighing 75 - 80kg. She has long, thick, black hair in ringlets, hazel eyes and an olive complexion.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms Muscat, please contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

alice springs missing police south australia woman

Top Stories

    Severe thunderstorm on the way for Burnett

    Severe thunderstorm on the way for Burnett

    Weather A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gayndah and western Wide Bay Burnett areas.

    • 21st Oct 2018 1:03 PM
    Father of 6: Convicted Bundy sex offender set for release

    premium_icon Father of 6: Convicted Bundy sex offender set for release

    Crime Father of 6 pleads guilty to making child exploitation material

    Bruce Highway horror as man bashed in alleged carjacking

    premium_icon Bruce Highway horror as man bashed in alleged carjacking

    Crime "He came at me from behind...I had no idea what was happening."

    Local Partners