Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gayndah woman has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash last month.
A Gayndah woman has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash last month. Contributed
Breaking

Police call for help after crash victim dies in hospital

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
18th Oct 2018 1:07 PM

A 37-YEAR-OLD Gayndah woman has died in hospital after a single-car crash last month.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Monday.

In a police statement issued today, it was reported that on September 30 a single vehicle was located in bushland off Gayndah Munduburrera Road, about 10km west of Gayndah.

Emergency services extracted the woman from the car before airlifting her to RBWH for treatment for significant head injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and is appealing for any information regarding the incident.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wear your loudest shirt and help deaf kids on Sunday

    Wear your loudest shirt and help deaf kids on Sunday

    Whats On IT'S time to get loud to help the deaf, and all you need to do is wear a wacky shirt.

    Kayaker winched to safety off Fraser Island

    Kayaker winched to safety off Fraser Island

    News Rescue helicopter goes to holiday maker's aid

    'DEVASTATED': Veterans claim $20K bequest went to wrong RSL

    premium_icon 'DEVASTATED': Veterans claim $20K bequest went to wrong RSL

    News Services Club accused of receiving bequest allegedly meant for RSL

    Local pies hit the spot for national judges

    premium_icon Local pies hit the spot for national judges

    News Pie shop wins silver and bronze awards for tasty pastries

    Local Partners