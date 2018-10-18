Police call for help after crash victim dies in hospital

A Gayndah woman has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash last month.

A 37-YEAR-OLD Gayndah woman has died in hospital after a single-car crash last month.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Monday.

In a police statement issued today, it was reported that on September 30 a single vehicle was located in bushland off Gayndah Munduburrera Road, about 10km west of Gayndah.

Emergency services extracted the woman from the car before airlifting her to RBWH for treatment for significant head injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and is appealing for any information regarding the incident.