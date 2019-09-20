Police call for details after car found ablaze

BUNDABERG Police are appealing to members of the public for information in relation to a vehicle fire which occurred in Alloway this morning.

At 7.30am, emergency services were notified that a black Daewoo Lanos hatchback was on fire in bushland on Woodward Road, Alloway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were in attendance and extinguished the fire, however the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Initial investigations identified that the vehicle had stolen registration plates when it was set alight.

The plates were stolen from a vehicle in Urraween earlier in the week.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have any information that can assist police with their investigation, please call Policelink or Crime Stoppers and quote reference numbers QP1901822406 and QP1901833099.