Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police call for details after car found ablaze

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Sep 2019 2:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Police are appealing to members of the public for information in relation to a vehicle fire which occurred in Alloway this morning.

At 7.30am, emergency services were notified that a black Daewoo Lanos hatchback was on fire in bushland on Woodward Road, Alloway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were in attendance and extinguished the fire, however the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Initial investigations identified that the vehicle had stolen registration plates when it was set alight.

The plates were stolen from a vehicle in Urraween earlier in the week.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have any information that can assist police with their investigation, please call Policelink or Crime Stoppers and quote reference numbers QP1901822406 and QP1901833099.

alloway bundaberg fire police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Climate strike will create awareness

    premium_icon Climate strike will create awareness

    News A BUNDABERG academic and two local principals weigh in on the climate strike.

    TEDx speaker shares a powerful message

    premium_icon TEDx speaker shares a powerful message

    Lifestyle TEDx is an internationally recognised concept, where people from all walks of life...

    Black market sale: Teen offloads stolen guns, walks free

    premium_icon Black market sale: Teen offloads stolen guns, walks free

    Crime Court hears firearm used in shooting, others still missing

    Why this new Bundy CBD business is a cut above

    premium_icon Why this new Bundy CBD business is a cut above

    Business Jess Smoothy is making her mark in a male-dominated industry