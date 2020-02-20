Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money seized from a man at Brisbane Domestic Airport yesterday, totalling $175,720
Money seized from a man at Brisbane Domestic Airport yesterday, totalling $175,720
Crime

Police bust uncovers suitcases of cash, slabs of marijuana

by Nathan Edwards
20th Feb 2020 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged with multiple drug related offences after police conducted a raid on an Ipswich property and operation at Brisbane domestic airport.

Police executed a search warrant on the Francis Street address at Chuwar yesterday, with searches finding 48 bags containing about 50kg of marijuana, a volume of methylamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

 

About 50kg of marijuana found at an Ipswich address yesterday
About 50kg of marijuana found at an Ipswich address yesterday


The raid also resulted in the arrest of 50-year-old man who was inside the premises at the time, and has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession dangerous of drugs, possession things used in commission of a crime and possession of property obtained from trafficking in drugs.

He is due to face Brisbane Magistrates court today.

The joint operation also saw authorities intercept a 24-year-old New South Wales man at Brisbane Domestic Airport, with searches of his luggage revealing him in possession of $175,720 sealed within a zip locked bag and two mobile phones.

He has since been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession of property obtained from trafficking in drugs and possession of things used in commission of a crime.

He is due to face Ipswich Magistrates court today.

More Stories

Show More
crime drug bust drug trafficking illegal drugs money stash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Documents given for Rizzo dam report

        premium_icon Documents given for Rizzo dam report

        News THE information was released by Sunwater “in the spirit of continuing to work collaboratively” with the dam expert.

        Group arrested after alleged 600km crime spree

        premium_icon Group arrested after alleged 600km crime spree

        Crime A trio accused of stealing a car from Bundaberg and taking it on a 600km joy ride...

        Paradise Dam inquiry begins

        premium_icon Paradise Dam inquiry begins

        Politics THE preliminary hearing of the Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam is being...

        Man taken to hospital after snake bite

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after snake bite

        News PARAMEDICS were called to Redridge last night after reports a man was bitten by a...