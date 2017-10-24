Police bust meth producer at Bunnings

WELCOME home.

Even the Supreme Court was pleased to see Bundaberg lad Michael Deal on his return.

Busted in 2010 at Bunnings with small bags of meth, and having equipment in a rented Bundaberg motel room to cook drugs, Deal left town soon after being charged to pick fruit in Victoria.

More than seven years later, Deal has finally gone before the Supreme Court to face the outstanding drug charges.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings said Deal was charged with five offences committed in February 2010: one count of producing a dangerous drug; three counts of supplying a dangerous drug; and one count of possession of a dangerous drug. There were also lesser drug-related offences.

Deal, now 37, pleaded guilty.

Mr Cummings said the big gap between the offences and Deal's appearance in court was due to him leaving the jurisdiction.

However, records showed Deal had not reoffended in that time.

Mr Cummings said when police found Deal at Bunnings he had more than 30 clip-seal bags and 2.433g of methamphetamine with an 8% purity.

He said Deal and some friends rented a motel room but the owners became suspicious and contacted police.

A search of the room uncovered glassware, chemicals and other items to manufacture methamphetamine.

Police found the car involved parked outside a Bunnings store, and Deal was inside.

Mr Cummings said Deal made admissions which resulted in the three supply charges but in March 2010 he left for Victoria.

"He admits it had been his idea to do the cook and admits he provided the materials, chemicals and pseudoephedrine,” Mr Cummings said.

"The day before at Bunnings he bought a gas cooker for the manufacture. It's a bit of a puzzle as to why he just decided to produce methylamphetamine, seemingly spur of the moment.”

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said it was almost eight years since the offending and Deal had not used drugs for ages.

He said a co-offender McGowan had been sentenced in May 2012 for his role in the offences and received 12 months jail, immediately suspended for two years. He also had a more significant criminal history.

Mr Cassidy said the offences were a result of Deal "falling in with the wrong crowd” and being introduced to speed.

"He was taught to cook methylamphetamine and whilst sales were made it was just to support his habit, or getting pseudoephedrine,” he said.

"Police found no evidence of supplies.”

Justice Peter Applegarth said it was small-scale methamphetamine production and Deal admitted to supplying three people.

For the production offence Deal was sentenced to 18 months jail immediately suspended for two years, and to 12 months jail for the drug supplies, also suspended to be served concurrently. Justice Applegarth convicted him of the lesser offences but imposed no further penalty.