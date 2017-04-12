Police bust drink drivers more than three times over limit

TWO drivers on the region's roads have returned blood alcohol readings more than three times the legal limit in the past week, prompting a warning from police.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said it the Easter long weekend was a time when people might be indulging in social drinks when dining out or having family and friends over.

"Please rethink that drink and have a designated dry driver,” she said.

Among those allegedly caught drink driving this week, the highest recording was a 27-year-old Bargara man who blew 0.194% when stopped about 2.30am on Targo St on Sunday.

A 43-year-old Bargara man blew 0.162% when he was stopped about 7.20pm on Georgia Tce in Kalkie on Friday and a 38-year-old Bundaberg West blew 0.126% when he was breath tested on Bourbong St last Wednesday about 4.20pm.

A 34-year-old Moore Park Beach man will face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month after he blew 0.087% when stopped on Murdochs Rd about 3.30pm Friday.

Childers police also stopped two local drivers who returned positive blood alcohol readings this week, a 64-year-old man was stopped on Churchill St and blew 0.119% on Sunday and a 24-year-old was also stopped on Churchill St the following day and blew 0.073%.