POLICE BRIEFS: Man police want to speak to plus meth in bra

The man police wish to speak to following an incident at JB Hi-Fi.

Police want to speak to man after incident

POLICE are hoping the public can help them identify a man who may be able to help with investigations regarding an incident at JB Hi-Fi.

Police said they're investigating an incident where a customer gave a security camera the finger, shoulder charged an employee and attempted to take items from the store.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1902251138.

Meth and pipe in bra

POLICE made an astonishing find when they intercepted a blue Holden Commodore at Kensington St, Norville, at 6.20pm Wednesday.

There were three people in the car including a 29-year-old Yandaran woman who was found with 14.2g of crystals, believed to be meth, and a glass pipe, down her bra.

Other items and $1000 cash was also located in the car.

She was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and utensil and will appear in court on December 13.