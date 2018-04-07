Man bites, kicks and spits-on four cops in one day

Luke Spencer Murphy, 26, sat head hung low in the dock of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after pleading guilty to 17 charges including stealing vacuum cleaners to assaulting four police officers.

A MAN who spat, bit and kicked four police officers in one day will stay in prison until June.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Murphy first obstructed a police officer by locking his arm as the officer tried to arrest him on December 20.

He then attacked an officer while Queensland Ambulance Service staff were trying to sedate him. He told them he would bite the officer, then he spat at the officer and bit his left forearm.

At Rockhampton Hospital, when two officers went to pick him up and return him to the watch house, he refused to sit up for the officers to restrain him for transport to the car park.

As police went to roll him on his side instead, Murphy jumped up on the bed.

Sgt Dalton said the male police officer then held Murphy by the back of the head to prevent him from spitting or kicking out, but Murphy still managed to spit many times at officers.

The officer was holding on to Murphy's handcuffs, which were in front of him, during the escort. Murphy leaned over and bit the officer's left hand.

Sgt Dalton said at the watch house, Murphy continued to be aggressive towards officers, kicking one in the leg causing them to fall back into the open cell door.

He had been arrested after he stole two Dyson vacuums from Big W, a jacket from Rockhampton Army Disposals, was found with knives and razor blades in his possession in public places twice, possessing 4.36g of marijuana, possessed pipes and had someone else's drivers licence on him.

Defence lawyer Charles Shepherd said Murphy did not recall the events because of drug addictions.

He said Murphy, who has been using marijuana since he was nine and methamphetamines since he was 10, lost his mother when he was nine to a heroin overdose and the family home burned down.

Mr Shepherd said his father died when he was 15.

He said Murphy has worked in an abattoir, in a manufacturing plant and as a chef. He also produces music.

Mr Shepherd said Murphy hoped to relocate to the Gold Coast after jail and rehabilitate.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Murphy to 12 months' jail with parole release on June 11, declaring 51 days pre-sentence custody.

"It (spit at police) was a thoroughly disgusting and disgraceful thing to do," he said.

"It (spit and assaults) demonstrated a complete disregard for police."