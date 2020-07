Police are hoping this man can help in their investigations.

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing offence involving the unlawful taking of goods on Thursday, June 18 at about 10.40am.

If you have information that could help police, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2001266584.

Police remind members of the public not to approach anyone but to call police instead.