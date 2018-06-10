Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fatal accident Bruce Highway and Gympie St Torbanlea.
Fatal accident Bruce Highway and Gympie St Torbanlea. Alistair Brightman
News

Woman, 50, dead after Bruce Hwy crash

Inge Hansen
Matthew McInerney
Carlie Walker
by , and
10th Jun 2018 4:59 PM | Updated: 10:04 PM

READ THE LATEST HERE

 

UPDATE, 6.20PM: The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate Sunday afternoon's fatal crash at Torbanlea.

A car and truck collided near the intersection of Gympie St and the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea about 4.40pm.

A woman, the sole occupant of the car, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver's side of the car is totally caved in, while the truck eventually stopped in the trees alongside the road.

Traffic control remains in place, though traffic is flowing one lane at a time.

All emergency services are at the scene. 

Fatal accident Bruce Highway and Gympie St Torbanlea.
Fatal accident Bruce Highway and Gympie St Torbanlea. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A woman is dead after a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea.

The crash, which involved a car and truck, occurred near the intersection of Gympie St and the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea about 4.40pm on Sunday.

One northbound lane is reported to be closed.

All emergency services are at the scene.

Police have asked for motorists to be patient during potential traffic delays.

 

ORIGINAL: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Gympie St and the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea about 4.40pm on Sunday.

The crash involved a car and truck, but no further information is available at this time.

Traffic control is in place.

More information to come.

bruce highway editors picks fatal fccrash fctraffic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Bundaberg woman killed in Bruce Hwy crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Bundaberg woman killed in Bruce Hwy crash

    News The woman killed in a horror crash on the Bruce Hwy Sunday afternoon was a 50-year-old woman from Bundaberg

    • inge.hansen
    Oceanfest stallholders sailing ahead for this year

    Oceanfest stallholders sailing ahead for this year

    News Anchors away for annual event

    • inge.hansen
    UPDATE: Teen injured in motorbike fall taken to hospital

    UPDATE: Teen injured in motorbike fall taken to hospital

    News A Queensland Ambulance Service crew is treating one patient

    • inge.hansen
    • 1 RicGlass
    Driver involved in rollover taken to hospital as precaution

    Driver involved in rollover taken to hospital as precaution

    News Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle rollover

    • inge.hansen

    Local Partners