Police asking for your help

POLICE have released images of three people they believe may be able to help them with their inquiries into three separate crimes.

Officers believe a man may be able to help their investigations into a shoplifting incident on Maryborough St about 12.50pm on November 20.

Police also want to speak with a man in relation to a stealing offence on Targo St about 1am on November 9.

Finally, officers also wish to speak with a woman who may be able to help investigations into a stealing offence on Bourbong St about 10.30am on October 25.

A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believed was displayed in the images.

Instead, anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference QP1701999655 (Maryborough Street), QP1701966048 (Targo Street) or QP1701850194 (Bourbong Street).

Topics:  bundaberg crime police

Bundaberg News Mail
