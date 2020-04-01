Police ask groups to move on in Bundaberg

Bundaberg and Bargara police have had to ask groups to move on from social gatherings amid the health pandemic.

BUNDABERG police have warned people who fail to comply with home confinement directions could be hit with a $1334 fine.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said so far no fines have been issued in relation to COVID-19 in the area.

“Over the past few days Bundaberg and Bargara police have been required to move on a small number of groups at shopping centres, the beach and boat ramps,” she said.

“If a person fails to comply with the home confinement direction police have the power to issue an infringement notice.’’

Sen Const Duncan said people should only go out to carry out essential duties.

“We just want to remind residents to adhere to the social distancing rules (keeping 1.5 metres away from others as much as possible) and to stay at home unless you are undertaking essential duties, such as shopping for essentials and medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements and providing care or assistance to an immediate family member,” she said.

State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski urged people to stay home if they didn’t need to go out.

“To put it simply, everyone in the community should practise social distancing at all times for their own health,” he said.

“Compliance checking of non-essential businesses and people in quarantine will continue as necessary.

“I urge everyone to practise social distancing and good hygiene.’’