Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg and Bargara police have had to ask groups to move on from social gatherings amid the health pandemic.
Bundaberg and Bargara police have had to ask groups to move on from social gatherings amid the health pandemic.
News

Police ask groups to move on in Bundaberg

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
1st Apr 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police have warned people who fail to comply with home confinement directions could be hit with a $1334 fine.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said so far no fines have been issued in relation to COVID-19 in the area.

“Over the past few days Bundaberg and Bargara police have been required to move on a small number of groups at shopping centres, the beach and boat ramps,” she said.

“If a person fails to comply with the home confinement direction police have the power to issue an infringement notice.’’

Sen Const Duncan said people should only go out to carry out essential duties.

“We just want to remind residents to adhere to the social distancing rules (keeping 1.5 metres away from others as much as possible) and to stay at home unless you are undertaking essential duties, such as shopping for essentials and medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements and providing care or assistance to an immediate family member,” she said.

State Disaster Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski urged people to stay home if they didn’t need to go out.

“To put it simply, everyone in the community should practise social distancing at all times for their own health,” he said.

“Compliance checking of non-essential businesses and people in quarantine will continue as necessary.

“I urge everyone to practise social distancing and good hygiene.’’

buncorona bundaberg police coronavirusbundaberg covid-19 novel coronavirus senior constable brittany duncan
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Why dressing up to take your bin out has gone global

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Why dressing up to take your bin out has gone global

        Offbeat IF YOU happen to see a Stormtrooper, dinosaur or princess taking out the bins you may be witnessing Bundaberg locals getting on board a new craze.

        • 1st Apr 2020 4:25 PM
        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices

        Fruitful act for hobby farmer

        premium_icon Fruitful act for hobby farmer

        News WHEN life gives you lemons, you make lemonade but nothing is sweeter than a grower...

        • 1st Apr 2020 4:45 PM