Police respond to two vehicle crash on Barolin St.
Police ask for witnesses of crash

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
19th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash in Walkervale this morning.

At about 7:50am a motorcycle was travelling on Barolin Street in a northerly direction when it collided with a car stopped in heavy traffic, near the Beatrice Street intersection.

A 54-year-old Bundaberg man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Forensic Crash Unit are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam vision to please contact police.

