Police ask for public's help with investigations

DO YOU KNOW THEM? Police wish to speak with these three people. QPS

POLICE have released images of three people they believe may be able to help them with investigations into offences in the Bundaberg region.

A man police want to speak to about an offence on November 7. QPS

Officers believe one of the men may have information about a shoplifting offence that happened about 2pm on Wednesday, November 7, on Maryborough St (reference QP1802079951).

REFERENCE QP1802228464: A man police want to speak to about a November 20 offence. QPS

The other man may be able to help with the investigation into a separate shoplifting offence.

It also happened on Maryborough St, about 1.20pm on Wednesday, November 20 (reference QP1802228464).

A woman police want to speak to about an offence at Avoca. QPS

Police also released an image of a woman who may be able to help officers investigating a third shoplifting offence.

It happened on Takalvan St in Avoca about 10.50am on Tuesday, November 27 (reference QP1802225984).

Anyone with information is asked to phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 and quote the relevant reference number.