GETAWAY CAR: The trailer was dragged to a waiting vehicle, which was then driven into the CBD.
Police ask for public help after business break-in

Jay Fielding
by
19th Dec 2018 6:48 PM

POLICE are investigating after a trailer and tyres were stolen from an East Bundaberg business this morning.

The 8x5 tandem trailer and tyres were taken from the Kendall St premises about midnight.

A police spokesman said offenders cut a chain-wire fence to access the yard the trailer was being stored in before dragging it to a waiting vehicle.

The vehicle was then driven along Bourbong St and across the Kennedy Bridge into the CBD.

 

BUSINESS BREAK-IN: A 8x5 tandem trailer similar to the one stolen.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of the light-coloured car.

It's believed a driver heading in the opposite direction passed the offenders during the theft.

Offers would like to speak to that driver or anyone else with information and have asked drivers to check any dashcam footage from the CBD and Kendalls Flat area around midnight yesterday.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

