Police ask for clear roads for emergency services

THE Queensland Police Service has asked motorists to limit their travel near bushfire areas.

QPS issued a statement during the weekend as numerous fires burned across Queensland, in which it supplied advice to remain informed.

“With a number of fires burning throughout Queensland police are reminding motorists to limit unnecessary travel and keep roads clear for emergency services,” a QPS spokesman said.

“Fires by their very nature are unpredictable and motorists travelling through active bushfire areas could easily find themselves in quickly changing and dangerous situations.

“If you live near an active bushfire area please limit all non-essential travel and rethink your need to be on the roads.”

Fires could cause hazards including fallen trees and powerlines, as well as smoke

The spokesman urged residents to have a back-up survival plan in case fires affected them, and to let family know of the plans.

Call Triple- Zero to report any threats.