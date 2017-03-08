Police ask: do you know this man?

Contact police immediately if you know this man.

BUNDABERG police are appealing for information about a recent burglary offence.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said officers were requesting public assistance to help solve the burglary which allegedly occurred at around 5am on March 4 at a Crofton St address.

She said the person pictured may be able to assist with inquiries.

"If you have any information which may assist investigators please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference QP1700400317,” snr const Loftus said.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.